Conflux Network Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,121.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,103.35 or 0.05483317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00029378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00265400 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.11 or 0.00591918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00075387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00520152 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.