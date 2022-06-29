Conflux Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,334.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,150.33 or 0.05656942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028236 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00261910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.88 or 0.00589530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00076564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00515870 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

