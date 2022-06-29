Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $710,595,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Truist Financial by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after acquiring an additional 915,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Truist Financial by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 864,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

