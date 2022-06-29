Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 6,888 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

