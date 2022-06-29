Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 2,433 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

