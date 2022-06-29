Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 1,497 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,070,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Intel by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 768,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 134,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

