Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

