Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $496.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

