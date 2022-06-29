Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,109 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

