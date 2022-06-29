Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.33. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

