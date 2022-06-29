Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 502 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM opened at $171.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.47, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,777,846. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.