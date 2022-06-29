Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.39. 657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.15. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $136.01 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 996.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 38.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2,118.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix (Get Rating)
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concentrix (CNXC)
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.