Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.39. 657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.15. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $136.01 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and have sold 30,000 shares valued at $4,704,400. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 996.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 38.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2,118.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

