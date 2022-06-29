Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $136.01 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average is $171.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concentrix (CNXC)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.