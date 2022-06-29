Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $758,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,130,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,209,000 after purchasing an additional 321,314 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $148.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $141.69 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,461. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

