Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Charter Communications by 510.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $672.95.

Charter Communications stock opened at $457.03 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

