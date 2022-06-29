Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 525.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 130,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,109,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 112,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 380,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000.

VB stock opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

