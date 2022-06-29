Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,818 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 105.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 102.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 886,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

