Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $469.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $393.88 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $487.55 and a 200 day moving average of $520.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

