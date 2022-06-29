Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.