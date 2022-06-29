Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $549,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 242,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,332,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

