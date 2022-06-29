Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,361 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

