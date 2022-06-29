Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 66 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $252.93 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $117.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.88.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.21.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

