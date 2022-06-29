Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 504 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.24. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

