Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 2,852 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,396 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,051 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after acquiring an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after acquiring an additional 795,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,891 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. 192,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,132,335. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

