Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 43,274 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.54. 5,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,403. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

