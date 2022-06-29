Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,400 Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Delta Apparel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,352,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,881 shares in the company, valued at $621,639.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,700. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $200.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

