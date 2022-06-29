Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys 1,775 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VBR traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.64. 5,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,309. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.97.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
