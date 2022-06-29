Compass Ion Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,920. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

