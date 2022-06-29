Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 6,708 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 94,580 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

