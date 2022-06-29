Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

NYSE CL traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $79.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,431. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

