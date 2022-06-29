Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $199.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

