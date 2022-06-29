Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.74. 181,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,426. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,520 shares of company stock worth $635,798. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 68,261 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 12.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 64,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

