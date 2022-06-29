CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $1,527.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000470 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00011866 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,861,007 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

