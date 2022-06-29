Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

