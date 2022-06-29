Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.90

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $25.10. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 22,945 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $370.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 61.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

