Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Announces Earnings Results

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 82,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,119. The stock has a market cap of $94.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.64. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cinedigm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIDM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.

