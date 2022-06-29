Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Announces Earnings Results

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.
Shares of NASDAQ CIDM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 82,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,119. The stock has a market cap of $94.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.64. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cinedigm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.
