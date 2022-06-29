CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.71

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.71 and last traded at C$13.71, with a volume of 63348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.04.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.94.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76.
About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Stories
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.