Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Gap Down to $43.18

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.18, but opened at $41.83. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $41.83, with a volume of 115 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 17.00%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.5457 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.