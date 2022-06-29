China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

NYSE LFC opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4847 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in China Life Insurance by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

