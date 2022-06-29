China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
NYSE LFC opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.
China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in China Life Insurance by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
