Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.26 EPS.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

CHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,842 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 695.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 77,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.