Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $670.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.70.
NASDAQ CHTR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $457.93. 1,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.71. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
