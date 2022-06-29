Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $670.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.70.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $457.93. 1,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.71. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.