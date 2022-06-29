Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,689. Central Securities has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $45.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

