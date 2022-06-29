Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.10. 2,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,164. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.57. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

