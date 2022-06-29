Centaur (CNTR) Trading Up 20% Over Last Week

Centaur (CNTR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $576,773.74 and $1,112.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centaur has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,201,375,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

