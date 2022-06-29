CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.24.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 22.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,925,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,672,000 after buying an additional 189,293 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 18.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 17.9% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 71,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,468,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,437,000 after buying an additional 594,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

