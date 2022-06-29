Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.
Celtic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celtic (CLTFF)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.