Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering a range of activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public relations and supporter relations; and human resources.

