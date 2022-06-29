Ccore (CCO) Tops One Day Volume of $64.00

Ccore (CCO) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. Ccore has a market cap of $3,654.20 and $64.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ccore has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

