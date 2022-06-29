Carry Reaches Market Cap of $37.34 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Carry has a market capitalization of $37.34 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00044525 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011816 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

