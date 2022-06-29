Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $9.62. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 455,288 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

