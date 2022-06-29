Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $640.00

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 640 ($7.85) and last traded at GBX 670.50 ($8.23), with a volume of 4991902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780.80 ($9.58).

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,600 ($19.63) to GBX 800 ($9.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market cap of £7.88 billion and a PE ratio of -0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,003.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,241.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.39.

In related news, insider John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($16.76), for a total value of £96,275.68 ($118,115.18).

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

